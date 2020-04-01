Starting a warming trend

Thursday, we'll be starting with chilly temperatures again. A little light frost isn't impossible with the light wind we're expecting, especially in rural areas and higher elevations. However, a mostly sunny sky helps push temperatures pretty close to average by the afternoon - in the upper 60s for highs. The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the lower 70s Friday and mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances are minimal in the short-term. An isolated shower or storm isn't impossible Sunday, but better rain chances are in store starting Monday. Expect scattered showers and a few storms at least through Wednesday. Highs stay warm - in the mid to upper 70s and even lower 80s by Wednesday. Rain totals will range between one to two inches through the first half of next week.