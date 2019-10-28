Stars raised more than $450,000 for Madison County children in need

A big congratulations is in order for the participants of the 13th Annual Stars Dancing for Heals event.

The final numbers are in, and the Stars raised more than $450,000 during this year's fundraiser. The money will be used for medical and dental care for underprivileged children in our community.

WAAY 31 was a proud sponsor of the event, and WAAY 31 anchor Najahe Sherman was an emcee for the evening.