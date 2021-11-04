Stars Dancing for HEALS raises over $368,000, surpasses goal of $150,000

Stars Dancing for HEALS took place on Thursday night at the Von Braun Center. Over $368,000 was raised for kids needing health care in Madison County.

Throughout this years fundraising efforts, over $700,000 was raised.

During Stars Dancing for HEALS, every one dollar donated to a contestants fundraiser, counted as one vote.

Julie Broadway took home the gold, raising the most money for Thursday's event. Broadway raised around $200,000 for HEALS.

Jamie King was crowned the crowd favorite.

HEALS or Health Establishment at Local Schools, counts on money raised through local events and fundraisers. It's how the non-profit organization is able to expand and offer medical, dental and optometry care within their five Madison County locations.

DeWayne and DeAnna McCarver decided to take on the dance floor together.

“We decided to give it a shot," said DeWayne McCarver.“We decided to do the one thing that could really embarrass us," said DeAnna McCarver.

For all of the dancers, dancing for HEALS was an opportunity to give back, while also having a little fun.

Garrett Coker, one of the Stars Dancing for HEALS contestants, said healthcare isn't something kids should have to worry about.

“They should worry about being children, not whether or not they're getting healthcare, eye care," said Coker. "HEALS is doing that, it's taking away those unknowns.”

Coker and his fellow contestants took to the stage and battled it out. Each star wanting to raise the most money for HEALS, a way to give back to their community.

"I'd recommend to everyone, to get out there, try to get involved in the community and give back," said McCarver.