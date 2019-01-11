Starbucks installing sharp item disposal boxes after syringes found at some locations

Starbucks plans to add sharp item disposal boxes at some of their locations, USA Today reported. It comes after 3,700 workers nationwide signed a petition following the discovery of dirty and bloody syringes at various stores across the country. Many of the needles are attributed to people using drugs in the bathrooms, which are now open to the public including non-customers. While the company didn't specify at which locations these boxes would be placed, they were described as "high-risk" bathrooms. The company plans to use foot traffic as one indicator of these "high-risk" locations. The company also plans to explore the use of heavy duty plastic bags at some stores, and explore removing trashcans altogether at others.