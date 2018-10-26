Clear

Starbucks adds Witch's Brew Halloween drink

Starbucks celebrates Halloween with Witch's Brew Frappuccino.

Oct. 26, 2018
(CNN) -- Halloween is right around the corner, and that means a new playfully frightening Frappuccino is in the works at Starbucks.

Seasonal specialty drinks have become fan favorites at the coffee giant, and this year is no exception.

The Witch's Brew Frappuccino has a base of what Starbucks calls "toad's breath" – a purple crème Frappuccino.

Then, there is a swirl of so-called green "bat warts" – which are actually made with Chia seeds.

They top it off with a "swamp fog" of vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green powdered "lizard scales."

The creepy concoction is available at participating stores starting Thursday, and lasting as long as supplies do.

Starbucks is also releasing a Halloween playlist and a collection of spooky snacks like the Mummy Cake Pop.

