Star ID causing long wait times at Huntsville DMV

The DMV has had unusually long wait times. People are flocking to get the new Star ID before October 2020.

People out at the state's office Wednesday said they waited for more than three hours to get the new ID. One woman said she had been there since the office opened Wednesday morning, and was still waiting by noon.

They will need the ID to board any flight in one year. Now, online appointments are booked for months.

"I went to make an appointment and I tried, but they said there won't be any available appointments for the rest of this year," David Patten, a driver at the DMV, said.

At Madison County's license department, you will not be able to get the Star ID. It's part of the reason why the office off Church Street in Huntsville has become crowded.

"We feel their pain. I wish there was something I, or the local county offices, could do to assist the state in this process," Madison County License Director Mark Craig said.

Craig said it is important to know the difference between the county office and the state office. He said the county office can only issue license renewals or replacements.

"You know a lot of people are wanting to get it," Craig said. "You know, when you have that many people rushing into the offices, and you know, one county basically has one state office in it, some counties don't have an office, so it's obviously going to be some wait time."

Craig said the online application option was created to help relieve wait times. People we spoke to said they think the state should open more offices or have more employees.

We reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which runs the DMV, and are waiting to hear back. The Star ID program is a result of a change in federal law, which now requires four documents. They can only be issued by state licensing centers.

