Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title

Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford beat Arizona 54-53, giving the Cardinal and coach Tara VanDerveer their first national championship in 29 years on Sunday night.

Posted: Apr 4, 2021 7:37 PM
Posted By: DOUG FEINBERG, AP

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford beat Arizona 54-53, giving the Cardinal and coach Tara VanDerveer their first national championship in 29 years on Sunday night.

It wasn’t a masterpiece by any stretch with both teams struggling to score and missing easy layups and shots, but Stanford did just enough to pull off the win.

Stanford (31-2) built a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter before Arizona (21-6) cut it to 51-50 on star guard Aari McDonald’s 3-pointer.

After a timeout, Jones answered with a three-point play with 2:24 left. That would be Stanford’s last basket of the game. McDonald got the Wildcats with 54-53 with 36.6 seconds left converting three of four free throws.

The Cardinal, after another timeout couldn’t even get a shot off, giving Arizona one last chance with 6.1 seconds left, but McDonald’s contested shot from the top of the key at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

It’s been quite a journey for VanDerveer and the Cardinal this season. The team was forced on the road for nearly 10 weeks because of the coronavirus, spending 86 days in hotels during this nomadic season.

The team didn’t complain and went about their business and now have another NCAA championship. Along the way the Hall of Fame coach earned her 1,099th career victory to pass Pat Summitt for the most all time in women’s basketball history.

Now the 67-year-old coach has a third national title to go along with the ones she won in 1990 and 1992. That moved her into a tie with Baylor’s Kim Mulkey for third most all time behind Geno Auriemma and Summitt.

VanDerveer had many great teams between titles, including the ones led by Candice Wiggins and the Ogwumike sisters — Nneka and Chiney, but the Cardinal just couldn’t end their season with that elusive win in the title game until Sunday night.

It was the first women’s basketball championship for the Pac-12 since VanDerveer and Stanford won the title in 1992. The last time a team from the conference was in the title game was 2010 when the Cardinal lost to UConn. That game was also played in the Alamodome — the site of every game in this tournament from the Sweet 16 through Sunday’s championship game.

The entire NCAA Tournament was played in the San Antonio area because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Stanford had history on its side, Arizona has been building under coach Adia Barnes, who was the fourth Black woman to lead her team to the championship game, joining Carolyn Peck, Dawn Staley and C. Vivian Stringer. Peck and Staley won titles.

Barnes starred for the Wildcats as a player in the late 90s and came back to her alma mater five years ago. She guided the team to the WNIT title in 2018 and led them to their first NCAA title game ever. This was the team’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2005 — although the Wildcats would have made the NCAAs last season had it not been canceled by the coronavirus.

The Wildcats started the season No. 7 in the poll and moved up to as high as sixth — the best ranking ever in school history —for a few weeks.

McDonald, who followed her coach from Washington as a transfer, has been a huge reason for the team’s success. The 5-foot-6 guard, who is lightning quick, is one of the rare two-way players in the game who can make an impact on both ends of the court.

She struggled against the Cardinal, finishing with 22 points.

McDonald got the Wildcats on the board hitting a 3-pointer, but then Stanford scored the next 12 points. The Cardinal led 16-8 after one quarter.

Arizona got going in the second quarter and took a 21-20 lead before Stanford scored 11 straight points, highlighted by Lexie Hull’s four-point play. The Cardinal led 31-24 at the half. McDonald missed nine of her 11 shots in the first half.

The Wildcats were trying to be only the fourth team to trail by double digits and win a championship.

These teams met twice during the regular season and Stanford rolled past Arizona both times, winning by double digits in each game.

TIP-INS:

Sunday night’s game was the first with two teams from west of the Mississippi playing for a title since 1986. ... Notre Dame had the biggest comeback of any team in the NCAA title game rallying from 15 down to win the 2018 title on a last-second shot by Arike Ogunbowale.

STRUGGLING AGAINST STANFORD

Barnes has beaten VanDerveer just twice in her career as both a player and coach at Arizona. She lost seven of eight playing for the Wildcats in the late 90s. The lone victory came in her senior year on a last-second shot off a pass from Barnes to teammate Reshea Bristol, who hit a 20-footer for the win in 1998. As a coach she had lost 10 of the 11 previous matchups before Sunday with the only victory coming in overtime on Feb. 28, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516615

Reported Deaths: 10637
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749171466
Mobile37574792
Madison33646494
Tuscaloosa25149439
Montgomery23823561
Shelby23106237
Baldwin20526301
Lee15452166
Calhoun14243310
Morgan14139266
Etowah13651345
Marshall11885218
Houston10354276
Elmore9997201
Limestone9768146
Cullman9406186
St. Clair9374234
Lauderdale9156227
DeKalb8704181
Talladega8022169
Walker7069274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6617102
Blount6458132
Colbert6176127
Coffee5389112
Dale4769109
Russell423837
Franklin418982
Chilton4058109
Covington4048113
Tallapoosa3874146
Escambia386474
Dallas3518150
Chambers3490120
Clarke345360
Marion3065101
Pike304774
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254558
Marengo249560
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223155
Hale217073
Butler210666
Fayette206859
Henry187143
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe170940
Washington163938
Macon154047
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145541
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124326
Bullock120840
Conecuh108527
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 813614

Reported Deaths: 11915
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby906531560
Davidson85672902
Knox48442617
Hamilton42424478
Rutherford40924409
Williamson26668213
Sumner22594337
Montgomery18441221
Out of TN17830106
Wilson17557219
Unassigned16345130
Sullivan15468281
Blount14717194
Bradley14067145
Washington13533239
Sevier12859172
Maury12741162
Putnam11001173
Madison10508238
Robertson9393127
Anderson8469166
Hamblen8363170
Greene7535151
Tipton7134104
Coffee6718120
Dickson6526107
Cumberland6379125
Gibson6304143
Bedford6251125
Carter6232156
McMinn620296
Roane6076100
Jefferson5946121
Loudon590468
Lawrence570386
Monroe557995
Hawkins5574104
Warren544780
Dyer5321103
Franklin500987
Fayette480878
Obion444396
Cocke435998
Cheatham428350
Lincoln425463
Rhea425375
Marshall403957
Campbell401361
Weakley393960
Giles386598
Henderson366674
Carroll354082
Macon349674
White349068
Hardeman342863
Hardin342666
Lauderdale311544
Henry307975
Marion305746
Scott299545
Claiborne297974
Wayne293733
Overton293260
Hickman275343
McNairy274354
DeKalb273453
Smith269537
Haywood267060
Grainger252448
Trousdale246322
Morgan239939
Fentress234945
Johnson222838
Chester207748
Bledsoe207211
Crockett198148
Polk193024
Unicoi187949
Cannon185631
Union182434
Grundy174431
Lake168926
Humphreys163621
Sequatchie163129
Benton157640
Decatur156238
Lewis152925
Meigs131323
Jackson128835
Stewart128327
Clay107931
Houston106333
Perry105428
Moore98817
Van Buren81721
Pickett75324
Hancock52712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events