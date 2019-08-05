Stanfield's Restaurant in Muscle Shoals closed after fire

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire at a popular restaurant in the Shoals. Right now, they don’t think it’s suspicious.

Stanfield's Restaurant, which is located along River Road in Colbert County, will be closed until repairs can be made after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

The owners of Stanfield's said they don't know when they will open back up. On Monday, they spent the day working with their insurance agent. The fire broke out a little after midnight Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighters kept the blaze contained to the kitchen, where they believe it started. The rest of the building sustained heavy smoke damage.

A sign on the restaurant's door reads, "Closed until further notice. Sorry."

"It's a family-owned steak house. People love it," said Peyton Gillott, who frequents the restaurant two or three times a week. "It's just terrible news. I mean everybody loves eating out there. The place is packed almost everyday and it's crazy that in the middle of the night, it just catches on fire."

Nobody was at the restaurant when the fire started, and no firefighters were injured. Brick-Hatton, White Oak and Nitrate City volunteer fire departments all went to the scene, along with Colbert EMA and back up from Muscle Shoals firefighters.

"I don't know how long it's going to be closed, but I hope it can get open pretty soon," said Gillott. "It's just really devastating. I don't know what the employees are going to do if they will have to find new jobs. It's got to be hard for them and the community. Everybody loves that place. We're there all the time eating."

The Alabama State Fire Marshal's office is handling the case since the restaurant is in the county, which is standard protocol.