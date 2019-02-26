Clear
Standing water slow to recede

The Valley continues to recover and dry our from its deluge last week.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 5:53 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A handful of Flood Warnings are still in effect for rivers in north Alabama, as well as to account for the standing water that has yet to recede. Road closures are still in effect for some locations as well.

After a pleasantly cool start to the work week, temperatures will be a bit milder for Tuesday and beyond. Clouds are on the increase, though. We should still keep some blue sky as highs reach the mid 60s this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible both tonight and tomorrow and for Wednesday, the story is mild and gloomy. Rain chances increase Thursday into Friday, closing out the work week with even a few rumbles of thunder.

Heading into the weekend, a cold front passes. The data is still not in great agreement about the exact timing of the front and the extent of the cold air behind it...to accommodate the uncertainty, the mention of the chance of rain is still in the forecast for both Sunday and Monday. It does look at least fairly likely that temperatures will be quite cool Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

