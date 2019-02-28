Standing water persists while rain returns

The rain has returned to the Tennessee Valley. Expect periods of rain off and on Thursday, mainly through the morning. Most rain totals will be between a quarter and half an inch, so flooding concerns don't heighten substantially. Highs today reach the mid 60s and when we're not seeing rain, it will stay mostly cloudy.

A few showers are still possible on Friday, but rain chances are lower than today. Through Friday night, another wave of showers swings through. However, the best rain chances and highest totals through the next 7 days will be Sunday. Rain totals can reach one to two inches. Many are understandably asking about worsening flooding with ANY additional rain and the consensus appears that rivers and lakes can rise slightly, but that no extreme water level rises are expected. Flash flooding cannot be ruled out if heavier rain occurs Sunday, so that will need to be monitored regardless.

Looking ahead to the end of the rain, the story shifts to a huge drop in temperatures. Due to the recent unseasonably mild weather, many plants are blooming already. With lows well into the 20s and highs barely hitting 40 degrees, frost advisories and freeze watches/warnings are possible to encourage preparation for the potential damage to already blooming vegetation.