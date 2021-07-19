Staffing company, Spur, looking to hire hundreds for Huntsville City Schools

Hundreds of positions are still available within Huntsville City Schools.

With classes starting in two weeks, the district is using a staffing company to fill vacant positions.

The staffing company, Spur, is hosting the job fair at Huntsville West. For one recent Grissom High School graduate, he's taking advantage of the opportunity and is returning back to his former school district.

"I started talking with them and I let them know a little bit about myself," said Pavel Cote. "I gave them my resume and from there they talked about the responsibilities of some certain jobs, what I was going to do and they let me choose."

The staffing company is looking to hire efficient workers but also do so on a tight timeline.

"We’re worried about getting good, quality workers, of course," said Aimee Rush, Senior Workforce Speaclisit for Spur. "We’re also worried about the vacancies that we have because there is still such a shortage of workforce."

Five hundred to 600 non-classified positions are available. Rush said this is typical for the beginning of a school year.

Available positions include food service workers, custodians, special education aides, campus security, substitutes, and warehouse positions.

Spur said people did leave their positions due to the pandemic.

"We did lose a lot of people due to covid, who went out and found other industries to work in," said Rush. "So we’re really working hard to ramp up and re-staff for Huntsville."

People can walk into the job fair without a job and walk out employed. Cote said he appreciates the flexibility and that no experience is needed.

"A lot of high-paying jobs require a bachelor's degree or higher, so for right now, it’s great and a lot of people who are young or are in high school can get a nice good job," said Cote.

The job fair is offering on-site interviews, help with onboarding tasks, and is hiring employees on the spot.

Pay ranges from $10.25 to $14 an hour.

You can apply, here. The job fair continues Tuesday at Huntsville West from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.