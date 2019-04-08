Stackhouse says relationship, opportunity drew him to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jerry Stackhouse had a couple interviews already lined up for possible NBA head coaching jobs. He says he decided to take a college job because of his relationship with Vanderbilt's new athletic director and the opportunity to turnaround the Commodores men's program.

Stackhouse said during a news conference on Monday that he loves is teaching and coaching basketball, and he wants to bring back Memorial magic to the oldest arena in the Southeastern Conference.

His lone head coaching experience is two years in the G League where he got to know a fellow North Carolina graduate in Malcolm Turner, who was the league's president. Turner took over as athletic director at Vanderbilt on Feb. 1.

Stackhouse has been an assistant with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies this season, and the 18-year NBA veteran also was an assistant in Toronto.

Vanderbilt is coming off the worst season ever at 9-23, finishing the season on a 20-game skid.