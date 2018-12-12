Stabbing victim found at Blackburn Road in Limestone Co.

UPDATE: A female suspect is in custody. The male victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a superficial abdomen wound. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the stabbing appears to have happened during a domestic altercation.

---

Limestone County Sheriff's deputies responded Wednesday to the Chris Way Mobile Home Park on Blackburn Road where a stabbing victim was found.

Investigators and EMS also responded to the incident. According to the sheriff's office, the scene has been cleared.