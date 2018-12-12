UPDATE: A female suspect is in custody. The male victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a superficial abdomen wound. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the stabbing appears to have happened during a domestic altercation.
---
Limestone County Sheriff's deputies responded Wednesday to the Chris Way Mobile Home Park on Blackburn Road where a stabbing victim was found.
Investigators and EMS also responded to the incident. According to the sheriff's office, the scene has been cleared.
Related Content
- Stabbing victim found at Blackburn Road in Limestone Co.
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Victim in deadly Limestone County wreck identified
- Victims identified in fatal Limestone County shooting
- Victims identified in Limestone County triple murder
- UPDATE: Limestone County teen fatally stabs mother and sister
- Governor's family endorses Marsha Blackburn
- Shooting victim found at Browns Ferry Road and I-65
- Community mourns victims of birthday party stabbing
Scroll for more content...