Clear

Stabbing at Captain D's on North Memorial Parkway

Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday at Captain D's on North Memorial Parkway.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 5:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Huntsville Police, there was a stabbing Wednesday at Captain D's on North Memorial Parkway. 

Police say this was domestic violence related, and there is a suspect in custody.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events