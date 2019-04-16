St. John Paul II Catholic students react to Notre Dame Cathedral burning

St. John Paul II Catholic High School students are devastated and had plenty of discussions in class following Monday's tragedy, as the Notre Dame Cathedral in France burned down.

"To think about a beautiful, gorgeous church that had been around forever just burning down in front of everyone's eyes, and there was almost nothing that people around it could do," Adam Gautreaux, a sophomore at St. John Paul II, said.

Gautreaux has family members who are from France. As he watched a livestream of the historic cathedral catch fire on Monday, he and everyone around him were left speechless.

"Just disbelief," St. John Paul II Director of Communications Sharon Wieter said. "It's kind of like when the twin towers came down, you saw it live and your mind couldn't process what it was seeing."

The tragedy was actually a discussion point for many students in their classes.

"During theology class, we opened up discussion with it just because it was on everybody's mind," Gautreaux said.

Some fellow students, like Anthony Gordillo, shared what they took away from the event.

"Strength.... I would say strength... because a church can burn, but the people of Christ could never burn," Gordillo said.

At this time, the school does not have a specific plan in place with how they will help. WAAY 31 is told the students could spearhead something soon.