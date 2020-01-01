St. Florian officer involved shooting under investigation

A St. Florian police officer is on paid leave after he was involved in a shooting while on the job.

The St. Florian Police Department is on the outskirts of Florence in Lauderdale county.

We talked to the St. Florian police chief to learn more about the shooting, but they're not releasing much information right now. That's because the shooting is still under investigation.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting. The only information we're being given right now is that the shooting happened on Saturday, it wasn't deadly, and the officer is on paid leave. No details on what led to the shooting, where the shooting happened, or the status of the suspect's condition.

We talked to one man who lives in St. Florian about the shooting. He told us he hadn't heard about it but would like to know more.

"I would like to know what happened but yeah really we should be able to know," said Terry Riley.

The police chief did tell us that he would like to release more information sometime next week.

We'll be checking back in with him at that time to see what we can learn.