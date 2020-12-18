St. Florian officer dies from complications with COVID-19

The St. Florian Police Department announced the passing of one of their officers Thursday night.

Sergeant Walter Johnson died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the department's social media post.

"We especially ask prayers for his family. Our community will greatly miss him. We are so grateful for our time with Walter over the past decade and the impact he has made on the Town of St. Florian," the post continued.

In a separate social media post from the Mid-Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department. Crew there described Sgt. Johnson as "a dedicated law enforcement professional, a devoted follower of Christ, and an all-around great man."

Funeral services for Johnson have not been released at this time.