St. Florian collects trailer full of items for flood victims in Tennessee

The town of St. Florian has collected a trailer full of items to take to Waverly, Tenn., after floods ravaged the area.

The town started collecting donations this week. They've had people as far as Russellville come and drop off cleaning supplies, food, flashlights, and fans.

St. Florian police, the mayor, and town magistrate Lisa Albright have all worked together to make this happen. Albright said they've done this before for areas hit by natural disasters.

"Well as a small town we know that people would do the same for us if we were in that situation. We've been really lucky in this area as far as floods and tornadoes. I think it would reciprocate back to us," said Albright.

Albright said it's been amazing to see so many people in the community come and donate items.

They even had this trailer donated and had to size up because of everything they've collected.

The mayor, police chief, and Albright will be leaving St. Florian at 8 am Saturday to drive to Tennessee and drop off the donations.