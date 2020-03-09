St. Florian City Council upholds firing of police officer

After almost four hours of discussion behind closed doors, the St. Florian City Council voted late Monday to support the firing of one of the city’s police officers.

The council voted 4 to 2 in support of Mayor Matthew Connolly’s decision to fire St. Florian Police officer Zack Tippett.

Connolly said he fired Tippett for conduct unbecoming an officer.

In December, Tippett shot a man who tried to use his vehicle to run over the officer. The man was treated a released from the hospital.

Days later, a grand jury cleared Tippett in the shooting, but the mayor still fired him.

He appealed his firing to the council, which met on Monday.

A crowd filled the meeting room, with many wearing ribbons to show support for Tippett.

Council members went into executive session to discuss the issue.

That upset several people in attendance.

“I'm extremely disappointed in that decision,” said Skyler Eckl.

“I feel like if you’re going to accuse a well-known member in the community you should do it in front of the whole community because you can't make a decision behind closed doors and have anyone be happy with you.”

Tippets attorney said they will appeal.