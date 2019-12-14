Sprinkles today, severe weather possible Monday

It's a gloomy start to your Saturday. Clouds are holding tough across the region and will continue to do so throughout the day. In the higher elevations, dense fog will also linger for the early morning hours. If you are in the higher elevations of northeastern Alabama, use caution on the roads this morning and don't forget to turn on your fog lights. Temperatures are just a notch below normal today, with thick cloud cover keeping highs in the low 50s. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day, but most areas will remain dry.

Clouds will filter out later tonight and we will see more sunshine Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds will allow us to warm into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon! Then our focus shifts to a very active setup Monday. We start off with scattered showers and storms early Monday morning. The primary concern with this first round will be heavy rain during the morning drive. Then we get a break before more widespread thunderstorms approach the area form our west as a powerful cold front moves through. This thunderstorm activity is the focus for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are on the table, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain. We are still over 48 hours from this event, meaning we still need to fine tune the details of this event for Monday. However, be prepared and stay weather aware for potential severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. Stay with WAAY 31 for forecast updates this weekend.

Get ready for a big cool down by mid week. Highs Tuesday struggle into the mid 40s!