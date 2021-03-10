Spring preview continues to close out the work week

The quiet weather pattern continues for two (maybe three) more days. After hitting the mid 70s today, overnight lows stay well above normal in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Highs Thursday will once again be back in the mid 70s with more filtered sunshine. Tomorrow will be another breezy day, with southerly winds at 5 to 10 MPH gusting up to 25 MPH throughout the day. By Friday, everyone will be in the upper 70s with maybe some spots getting close to 80 for the first time this year. This has certainly been a nice preview of Spring, which officially gets underway in 10 days!

Although the temperatures will still feel like Spring well into the weekend, the pattern looks to become more active. A frontal boundary will slowly make its way closer to the area Saturday and Sunday. Whether or not the front gets to our area is still a big question. For now, we expect the front to stay just to our north across middle Tennessee. For that reason, most spots look to remain dry. We'll keep a small shower chance in the forecast Saturday just in case. By Sunday, a much stronger front will approach the area from the west. Showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night and Monday. We will have to keep a close eye on the potential for stronger storms Monday with this system. It is far too early for specifics, but we will need to keep a close eye on this system as it arrives early next week. Another round of rain is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals of a half inch to one inch will be a good bet for much of North Alabama over the next week. Temperatures stay above normal, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.