Spring-like warmth with scattered showers in the Tennessee Valley

The warm temperatures from the weekend will continue for the majority of the work week. Showers return to the forecast, with only scattered rain today. Highs reach the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect scattered showers through tonight into Tuesday as well. Temperatures will be quite mild - almost warm, in fact. In the morning, we begin in the upper 50s and highs hit the lower 70s during the afternoon.

Scattered showers are in Wednesday's forecast as well. Between Thursday and Friday, big changes take place. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s and a cold front passing early Friday morning means temperatures won't make it out of the 40s. By Friday night into Saturday morning, lows fall back down into the upper 20s. Rain comes along with the passage of the front and clears out in time to start the weekend.