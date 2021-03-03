Spring-like warmth Thursday

Highs tomorrow will get close to 70 after morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Friday is a bit of a fly in the ointment as clouds thicken and we can see an isolated shower, but we'll be back to sunny weather and highs near 60s for the weekend. In fact, that's the only chance for a shower in the next 7 days. Outside of the 7 day period is a different story, but out pattern is pretty quiet for the time being.

It's good news and bad news. We need the chance to dry our after the last few days' rain. However, North Alabama is still in a rainfall defecit with rain amounts in Huntsville 1.76" below average for the calendar year. We won't be making that up any time in the next few days as there's virtually no measurable rain in the forecast for at least the next week. With all that said, enjoy the quiet weather while we have it!