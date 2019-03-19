Spring kicks off with sunshine and mild temperatures

***Freeze Warning 1AM through 9AM***

In the next 24 hours, it looks like our dry streak will be broken. A weak cold front is scooting toward the Valley, bringing a smattering of showers with it. Fortunately, we won't see much in the way of measurable rain. At most, we'll pick up about a tenth of an inch. Many locations will only see a few hundredths.

Temperatures start in the mid 30s Wednesday morning. Expect to start with sunshine with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Highs still manage to reach the lower 60s as the wind shifts. The showers hold off until around sunset, tracking west to east overnight.

Showers taper through the day Thursday and we can even see some sunshine by the evening drive. Expect slightly cooler temperatures in the wake of the front, but Friday and Saturday may just be the picks of the week. Sunshine and highs in the upper 60s are in the cards both days.

The pattern shifts Sunday evening. Clouds thicken and showers return, evolving into scattered storms on Monday. Showers linger into Tuesday as well. This next system will pack more than just a few raindrops, with half an inch up to an inch possible through next Tuesday.