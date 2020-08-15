Spotty storms this weekend, drier and less humid next week

We're starting off this morning with temperatures in the low 70s with partly cloudy. However, some portions of the area, especially the higher elevations of northeast Alabama, are seeing patchy dense fog. If you encounter any fog as you head out the door this morning, be sure to give yourself space between you and other cars around you, and don't forget to turn on your fog lights.

The disturbance that has been responsible for all of the showers and storms we saw this past week will finally move out of North Alabama later today. Before it does though, expect scattered pop up showers and storms to develop mainly along and east of I-65 this afternoon. We are not anticipating stronger storms, but heavy rain is possible with any storms that do develop today. As this disturbance finally moves out, expect clearing skies from west to east and more pleasant temperatures tonight. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s, but the humidity will be much more tolerable, making for a nice night to be outside. Highs today top out in the upper 80s to near 90.

A reinforcing cold front will bring additional spotty showers and perhaps one or two storms Sunday afternoon. This cold front will reinforce a much drier and more comfortable weather pattern for the start of the new work week. Highs will remain right at or slightly below average through the work week, but we stay dry through Tuesday. The humidity will also be nearly absent until midweek, so be sure to get outside for some fresh air over the next few days! Shower and thunderstorm chances are back in the forecast beginning Wednesday.