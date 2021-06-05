Spotty storms this afternoon, greater storm chances Sunday

We're waking up to very muggy conditions across North Alabama this morning. Temperatures are hovering near 70 at this hour with mostly cloudy skies. Today will be our driest day in the seven day forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds all day with highs in the mid 80s. Moisture continues to filter in from the south today, so there will be the chance for some spots to see isolated showers and maybe one or two storms this afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected and any storms that do develop should fade with the loss of daytime heating this evening.

North Alabama becomes entrenched into a classic summertime pattern over the next seven days. An upper level low brings us our best chance for organized showers and storms starting late tonight all the way through Monday. Again, no severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours will be possible in any stronger storms that do develop (mainly during the afternoon hours Sunday and Monday). As this upper level low moves further northeast next week, we lose our forcing mechanism that leads to widespread showers and storms. But the humidity and moisture will continue to stream in from the Gulf. This will keep the chance for summertime pop up showers and storms in the forecast through the remainder of the work week. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are likely for the entire region in the next seven days, with locally higher amounts over two inches possible in northwest Alabama. Temperatures do stay in check thanks to increased cloud cover and rain chances. Highs look to stay in the mid 80s while overnight lows stay mild in the upper 60s.