Spotty storms remain a fixture in the forecast

Our unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday and beyond.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 5:44 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight, much of the steadier rain fades but scattered showers will still be possible. Lows make it down to near 70 again and patchy fog develops in any places where the clouds clear out a bit.

For Thursday, rain won't be as widespread. Still, scattered showers and storms are in the forecast mainly during the afternoon, a trend that continues all the way into next week. A more southerly wind keeps the humidity up and Gulf moisture moving in, so highs in the mid to upper 80s will still feel pretty uncomfortable thanks to the humidity.

As for Elsa, the storm made landfall late this morning as a tropical storm in Taylor County, Florida. It will continue to have no real impact on our weather here in North Alabama as it tracks along the east coast in the coming days.

Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
