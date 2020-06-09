Spotty storms over Sand Mountain this evening, one last round of storms Wednesday

Spotty showers and storms continue this afternoon mainly for areas east of I-65. None of these storms are severe, but some heavy downpours are possible as we go through the next few hours. Any lingering showers and storms will fade after sunset tonight. Most locations will stay dry overnight, but additional showers and one or two storms will redevelop as we get closer to sunrise. This is ahead of a cold front that will make its way through North Alabama during the day Wednesday. A few storms over Sand Mountain could be strong to severe once again Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary concerns with any stronger storms Wednesday.

The cold front moves through North Alabama by early evening, allowing us to dry out Wednesday night. Once the cold front moves through, the humid tropical air moves out of the area as well, giving way to a nice stretch of dry, comfortable, and less humid air for the second half of the week and this weekend. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 80s for highs with lows in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies each day Thursday through next Tuesday.