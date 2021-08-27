Spotty storms and summer heat at home, watching Ida rapidly strengthen in the Gulf

More stereotypical summertime weather lasts through the weekend. Expect a few showers and storms by the afternoon and temperatures near average both Saturday and Sunday. That means lows in the lower 70s and highs near 90 this weekend. Generally speaking, it's pretty quiet.

That all changes next week. The latest National Hurricane Center track for Hurricane Ida takes the storm into Louisiana, then into Mississippi and eventually northwest Alabama as it shifts northeastward around the subtropical high. This brings not only the likelihood of heavy rain to the area, but also the potential of severe weather in the form of spin-up tornadoes and gusty wind. There is still plenty of room for adjustment in the track and the subsequent impacts for North Alabama, but plan for at least a pretty wet couple of days next week.

It's worth noting with Ida that this is a storm that is expected to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane before landfall. That means maximum sustained winds exceeding 110 MPH as a category 3 storm. In fact, Ida is forecast to reach category 4 status with maximum sustained wind of 140 MPH at landfall. Also of note, landfall is anticipated to occur Sunday afternoon (August 29th), which also happens to be the same day Katrina hit New Orleans 16 years ago. Please stay tuned for further updates regarding Ida as it approaches North Alabama.