Spotty storms Monday, Impacts from Sally later this week

Spotty showers and storms will return once again Monday afternoon, but coverage will remain limited, thus minimizing the flooding threat. However, our focus for the new work week will be on Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast. The latest NHC forecast has Sally becoming a hurricane and land-falling between the New Orleans area or east closer to the Mississippi coast Tuesday. The remnants of Sally look to curve back into central Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday.

North Alabama will see impacts from the remnants of Sally the later we head in the day Wednesday. Widespread and heavier rain is expected by late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Heavy rain is possible for all of North Alabama Thursday with the highest totals centered near Sand Mountain.

Thankfully the latest rainfall forecast has trended drier for North Alabama with the heaviest rain getting pushed east into Georgia just before reaching North Alabama. With that said widespread two to three inches of rain expected through Friday morning. Just off to our south, upwards of four to six inches of rain are possible over central Alabama.

As is the case with any decaying tropical system, the possibility exists for brief spin up tornadoes as Sally's remnants moves across North Alabama late week. Stay weather aware later this week, as flooding will be likely given how much we expect combined with the already saturated grounds from all the rain we have seen this weekend, especially west of I-65. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on Tropical Storm Sally and what it could mean for North Alabama through the upcoming week.