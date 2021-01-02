Spotty showers tonight, clearing skies and seasonable temperatures Sunday

The first Saturday of the new year has been very pleasant across North Alabama! While we have seen plenty of sunshine for most of the day, clouds have moved in this evening. That's all in advance of a weak low pressure system centered off to our northwest across Missouri and Illinois. This system will make a glancing blow to North Alabama this evening and overnight, but will cause little impact. Isolated showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight, especially along the Alabama-Tennessee state line. Coverage will be very sparse and most spots will actually stay dry. Just to be safe, it wouldn't be a bad idea to keep the umbrella nearby if you have any evening plans.

As this system moves through, a weak frontal boundary will usher in a reinforcing shot of cooler air to the region. This drops lows tonight into the mid 30s with cloudy skies. Clouds linger through Sunday morning but we will be dry by sunrise. Clouds thin out throughout the day tomorrow, leaving us with lots of sunshine to close out the day. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow afternoon, with highs hovering right around 50 degrees. The first full week of the new year starts off very pleasant. Temperatures rebound to the mid 50s Monday through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will remain on either side of the freezing mark. Our next widespread weather maker comes with another cold front that sweeps through late next week. There's still a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of this next system, but it looks as though showers could arrive as early as Thursday morning and last through Friday morning. Rainfall totals with the system appear light at this time. Cooler temperatures return next weekend, with highs back down into the 40s.