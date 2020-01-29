Clear

Spotty showers through Wednesday evening

Spotty light showers will be possible all day Wednesday in North Alabama. Next chance for showers arrives Friday.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 8:19 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A low pressure system to our south is tossing mostly light hit or miss showers into North Alabama today.  There may be gaps of several hours or more where you may stay dry. Some areas could also see several showers through this afternoon.  It is even possible that some stay completely dry through late tonight.  Rain totals will stay below 0.10" for most of North Alabama Wednesday.

North Alabama gets one day to dry out Thursday before the next chance of rain Friday.  Like today, Friday's low pressure storm system will stay well to our south.  Expect just spotty showers Friday afternoon and evening.  Dry weather returns by the late morning Saturday.

The best chances of picking up 0.25" of rain or more for North Alabama will arrive Monday and into Tuesday next week.  Thunderstorms are not expected for North Alabama with all 3 of these storm systems the next 7 days.  However, there is some data pointing to a front arriving late Tuesday and into next Wednesday that could bring storms to our area.  

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
