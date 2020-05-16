Spotty showers this afternoon, feeling like summer all weekend

Get ready for a preview of summer across North Alabama this weekend. Temperatures are already in the low to mid 60s this morning and will quickly climb into the mid 80s this afternoon. You will definitely feel the humidity if you are outside today. That humidity combined with daytime heating will provide just enough spark for showers and perhaps one or two rumbles of thunder later this afternoon, especially west of I-65. Many spots will stay dry, so there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans you have today. Just be sure to keep the umbrella handy. Showers will come to an end quickly right around sunset. Temperatures stay warm and muggy tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will bring a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms across North Alabama as a cold front approaches from the west. Additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will add extra fuel for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Several waves of off and on showers and storms will continue through the overnight into Monday morning before the cold front exits the area from west to east by Monday afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but one or two storms could produce heavy rainfall Sunday night and Monday. Rainfall totals will also stay around a half inch for most spots, but areas that see heavier rain could pick up closer to three quarters of an inch to one inch of rain.

Once the cold front passes through, expect a cool down for the rest of the work week. Highs struggle into the low 70s Tuesday and stay in the 70s until Friday. Clouds will be lingering through much of the week ahead, but most spots look to stay dry.