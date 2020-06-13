Spotty showers and storms Sunday

It's been a warm and comfortable Saturday across North Alabama. Even with temperatures approaching the 90 degree mark in most spots, the lack of humidity has kept things bearable outside. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60s tonight. Most of Sunday will be dry for the area. However, a cold front will be moving through during the afternoon hours Sunday. A few spotty showers and one or two storms are possible during peak daytime heating Sunday afternoon along this front. The main focus for any rain we do see tomorrow afternoon will be over Sand Mountain. Tomorrow will not be a washout, so don't cancel any outdoor plans you have. Just keep the rain gear in case a shower or storm happens to pop up where you are.

The cold front moves through Sunday evening, dropping our high temperatures Monday back into the mid 80s. Starting on Tuesday, the heat and humidity will slowly begin to build back into North Alabama. This will also bring the daily chance for pop up showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will warm back up to near 90 by Friday. The steamy humid air returns in full force just in time for Father's Day weekend. Similar to Sunday, no day this week will be a washout. Nonetheless, keep the rain gear handy and an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans over the next seven days.