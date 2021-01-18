Spotty showers and seasonable Tuesday

It starts with a weak cold front that passes Tuesday, sending clouds overhead and bringing a few showers along for the ride. This won't be a big rain maker for us as most locations see less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures don't drop much either. We'll be in the 20s Wednesday morning with highs near 50 Wednesday behind the cold front.

Wednesday makes a buffer between systems. Showers increase again Thursday and can continue into Friday. While they'll likely be widespread, they won't be heavy. Thursday through Friday's rain totals should be less than an inch. Temperatures stay on a fairly even keel until the beginning of next week, when rain is once again in the forecast with a high near 60.