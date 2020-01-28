Spotty showers Wednesday

Clouds have started to build in across north Alabama this evening after what was a nice Spring like day. Rain chances are back on the increase for Wednesday. Spotty showers are starting to make their way into Mississippi at this hour and will continue to progress eastward during the overnight hours. We'll see a few hours throughout your Wednesday, but it will not be a widespread soaking washout rain tomorrow. Most of the rain comes to an end closer to sunset, but a lingering shower may stick around Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts will be very light. It will be a little cooler but back to near normal for late January with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures once again. Another low pressure system setting up to our south will bring another small rain chance Friday afternoon and evening. The heaviest rainfall will stay to our south and rainfall totals will once again be light. We'll be dry to start off the month of February Saturday as we begin to warm back to a Spring like pattern once again for next week. Highs by Sunday will be back in the low 60s climbing closer to the mid 60s by next Tuesday! You won't need the ice scraper for a little while either. Morning temperatures the next seven days will be in the upper 30s and 40s.