Spotty showers Sunday, strong storms Tuesday

The clouds would not budge across North Alabama today, keeping our temperatures stuck in the lower 50s throughout the day. We'll drop into the mid 40s tonight and stay dry. That will change though as we head into Sunday. A weak system will bring the chance for showers throughout the day tomorrow. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow morning, but the more widespread activity will hold off until Sunday night. As showers become more widespread while we are sleeping tomorrow night, a rumble or two of thunder can't be ruled out. Heavy rain is possible in any storm that develops early Monday morning, so take it slow if you plan on being on the roads.

Lingering showers continue Monday afternoon as the first system moves out of the area. We'll see a brief dry window before more showers and storms arrive Tuesday morning. A warm front will move across the region early Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for more showers. As this warm front moves northward into Tennessee, we will be in the warm sector, with plenty of moisture streaming into the area as well. That will set the stage for the potential for strong to severe storms developing along a cold front that moves through Tuesday afternoon and evening. It is still too early to get into the specifics at the moment, but all modes of severe weather are in the table as this cold front moves through. We will continue to fine tune the forecast in the days to come, so be sure to check back with us throughout the weekend for updates.

The cold front that moves will not be bringing much of a cool down to the area as it moves through Wednesday. In fact, we will actually warm up for the latter half of the week. Many areas will see highs in the 80s for the first time this year Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are back in the forecast next weekend.