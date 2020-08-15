Spotty showers Sunday, less humid this week

The cold front responsible for the showers over Sand Mountain today will move out of the area this evening. While there won't be much of a cool down, you will not notice the drop in the humidity this evening, making for a pleasant night to be outside. Some patchy fog is possible overnight, especially in areas where the ground remains saturated from storms this past week. Take it slow and turn on your fog lights if you plan on being out early Sunday morning.

Additional spotty showers and one or two storms are possible once again Sunday afternoon as a second cold front moves through the area. Drier air that is in place from today's cold front will limit our rain coverage tomorrow, but keep the umbrella handy just in case. Highs will once again top out near 90. This second cold front will reinforce the drier and slightly cooler air in place across the region, thus limiting our rain chances for the start of the work week. Expect sunny skies with highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. While the afternoons will remain warm, the dry air will keep things warm but comfortable through Tuesday. Rain chances return by Wednesday as a system stalls out to our southeast, bringing daily chances for afternoon showers and storms through the rest of the work week. But, cloud cover combined with these increased storm chances will keep temperatures from being too miserable. Highs are stuck in the upper 80s into next weekend.