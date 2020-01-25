Spotty showers Sunday evening

Unfortunately, we did not see the sunshine we hoped for this afternoon. That kept temperatures from climbing too much today, with most spots stuck in the upper 30s to near 40. We'll see some modest clearing tonight, allowing overnight lows to drop to near freezing. Clouds start to build back in from the west early Sunday morning ahead of our next weather maker that will bring a few passing showers later in the evening. Outside of a stray shower during the morning and afternoon, much of Sunday will be dry. But grab the umbrella if you have any plans during the day just to be safe. The main window for widespread showers does not open until tomorrow evening. Showers begin to overspread north Alabama from west to east during the evening and continuing into the overnight. The system that will set off these showers is a quick mover, so rain will not stick around too long. Most of north Alabama will be dry in time for the Monday morning commute, outside of a shower or two still lingering over our far eastern communities. Rainfall totals will be very light.

Looking ahead to the work week, we enter a period of stable temperatures near seasonable norms. Our forecast highs temperatures for the next seven days range from 50 to 54 degrees. Our average high in late January is 52. Clouds hold tough Monday before mostly sunny skies return Tuesday. We are tracking two additional rain chances in the extended forecast. The first will be another quick hitting system midweek that could bring a few light showers Wednesday. The second system will arrive late week, with shower chances returning to the forecast Friday and next Saturday. While this late week system does appear to be more robust, the track at this time takes much of the rain to our south and east, leaving us with only spotty showers as we kick off February.