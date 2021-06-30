Spotty afternoon storms today, soaking rain Friday

It's certainly another muggy start to the last day of June in North Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s right now. Areas that saw rain yesterday could encounter patchy dense fog this morning thanks to the very humid airmass in place. Otherwise, we should remain quiet for the morning hours with a mix of sun and clouds. With daytime heating this afternoon, we expect to see scattered showers and storms to develop once again. Coverage won't be quite as widespread as what we saw yesterday, but any storm could still produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening, a much anticipated cold front increases storm chances Thursday evening through the day Friday. Heavy rain will be possible for the Friday morning commute. The front should move south of the area Friday afternoon and evening, ending our rain chances with it. Much drier and less humid air moves in behind the front for the holiday weekend. Expect lots of sunshine for any 4th of July plans Saturday through Monday and comfortable temperatures in the mid 80s.