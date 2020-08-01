Spotty afternoon storms Saturday, drier work week

All is quiet across North Alabama this morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front still remains off to our west this morning and will slowly make its way through the area later this evening. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Our far northern communities, most notably Lincoln County, Tennessee are under an Isolated risk to see one or two strong to severe storms this afternoon. The strongest storms today could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Today will not be a washout, but keep an eye to the skies if you'll be out and about today. Any showers and storms will fade away around sunset tonight.

Sunday will be much drier as the cold front makes its way through the region this evening. Nonetheless, one or two showers cannot be completely ruled out Sunday afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Temperatures this weekend will be a few degrees cooler than normal for early August, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. The work week is also trending drier, but the daily chance for or two afternoon showers or storms will persist each day. Temperatures will remain a touch below normal with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Isaias continues to make its way closer to the Florida coastline. Isaias remains a Category 1 hurricane and is currently over the Bahamas this morning. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center keeps the eye of Isaias offshore but makes landfall as a tropical storm late Monday night and Tuesday morning near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and maintains its tropical storm strength as it moves towards New England late week. The main threats along the Atlantic coastline this week will be very heavy rain, flooding, and storm surge.