Spotty Showers Friday through Saturday morning

A few sprinkles have made it into North Alabama Friday morning but most of what has been seen on radar is virga: rain that evaporates before reaching the ground. Shower chances will remain very low for North Alabama through the middle of the afternoon. Most forecast data increases the rain chances by late afternoon and evening. Today through lunchtime Saturday expect less than 0.10" of rain with the possibility of staying dry.

Saturday afternoon will be dry but cloudy. Sunday however will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Next week, several waves of rain make for a bit sloppier forecast. It starts as showers late Monday, transitioning into some steadier, light to moderate rain Tuesday. An approaching cold front keeps the rain going Wednesday, falling heavily at times. A few thunderstorms will be possible, too. It's early but recent data keeps severe storms south and west of North Alabama Wednesday. Beyond Wednesday forecast models diverge. Some bring in more steady rain with mild temperatures. Some models dry North Alabama with temperatures dropping below normal for early February. Regardless 2-3"+ of rain appears possible the first of half of next week.