Spookiest Halloween decorations in North Alabama!

Farbmen house Halloween decorations

Halloween is creeping up, and the decorations this year are frighteningly over the top! One family has sentimental meaning behind their backyard show.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: Nicole Zedeck

From skeletons scoring touchdowns to pumpkins singing terrifying tunes, North Alabama homeowners are going all out for Halloween this year.

"I figure you might as well have fun," says Joel Farbmen from Owens Cross Roads.

Farbman’s Halloween collection is 20 years in the making!

"Lights can be crooked, things can fall down. It's supposed to, it's a Halloween decoration! That's what's fun about this holiday," explains Farbmen.

His front yard is lighting up the entire neighborhood. He says, "It means a lot to the neighborhood kids and for my own children too."

There's a sentimental meaning behind his backyard show.

"My daughter was born really, really early," Farbmen says.

She was born just in time for Halloween.

"We found out she was coming home from the NICU right around Halloween, which was a big deal for us because sadly our son didn't make it. Which I know is a sad thing for Halloween, but the fact that we had a child come home to celebrate Halloween with, and that we knew we were going to have years of costume and decorations," he says.

His family's house is now a shining light of decorations for the whole neighborhood to enjoy.

He says, "You're never too old or too young to embrace a holiday."

