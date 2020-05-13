Spirit of Freedom Celebration moved to November

Coronaviurs shaking up some summer events in North Alabama.

The annual 4th of July celebration in Florence's Mcfarland Park is postponed.

The 39th annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration will now take place on Veterans Day, November 11th.

City leaders and event organizers made the decision to postpone the popular event out of an abundance of caution concerning the pandemic.

“It’s difficult to predict where we’ll be in terms of the pandemic in July so the event sponsors and I agree it’s best to err on the side of caution. We opted to postpone the event instead of cancelling it,” said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.

“Planning for an event this size is difficult even in the best of times. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic the best option was to postpone the event. This gives us time to let the virus run its course and get a good understanding of what safety measures we may need to put into the event. Weather in The Shoals is generally great in October and early November and we’re looking forward to a successful celebration to honor America and Veterans," said President and General Manager of Singing River Media Group, Mike Self.