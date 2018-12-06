Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour rescheduled due to inclement weather

The 40th annual Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour in Huntsville has been rescheduled due to inclement weather from Saturday, December 8 to Saturday, December 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will feature lit streets, music and tours of First Methodist Church and four private homes.
For more information, click HERE.
