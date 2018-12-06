Clear

Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour rescheduled due to inclement weather

The tour will now be held on Saturday, December 15.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The 40th annual Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour in Huntsville has been rescheduled due to inclement weather from Saturday, December 8 to Saturday, December 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature lit streets, music and tours of First Methodist Church and four private homes.

For more information, click HERE.

