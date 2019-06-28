Clear
Spinnin’ Up A Smile Huntsville car show to benefit Operation Smile

All proceeds go to Operation Smile.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The 2nd Annual Spinnin' Up A Smile Charity Car Show is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. July 28, 2019 at Johnny Gryll’s, 6125 University Dr NW, Huntsville.

Operation Smile is a non-profit organization that provides life-changing surgeries for children who suffer from cleft lip, cleft palate, or other facial deformities. These deformities result in ear conditions, dental problems, the inability to eat, and the restraint of speech development. Procedures to create permanent solutions for cleft lips and cleft palates cost around $240 and can be completed in as short as 45 minutes.

Limitless Marketing Group is hosting the 2nd Annual Spinnin’ Up a Smile Charity Car Show to help provide surgeries like these to gift children with the chance to have a healthy, happy life.

