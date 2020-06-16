Spike in coronavirus cases seen at Huntsville test site

Thrive Alabama says it’s seen a large spike in positive coronavirus test results.

The non-profit organization began testing the public for coronavirus on March 20. Since then, it says there has been a 3% rate for positive test results, but that jumped to 14% last week.

“Huntsville must continue to social distance. People must wear masks. We must take this seriously. As a community, we can beat this, but we are not out of the woods yet,” said Thrive Alabama CEO, Mary Elizabeth Marr.

Thrive Alabama offers weekly drive-up coronavirus testing on Mondays and Wednesdays at First Baptist Church of Huntsville. The address is 600 Governors Drive.

You don’t need to have symptoms to be tested. You’re asked to bring your ID and insurance card, if you have one. A co-pay is not required for insured people, and testing is free for uninsured people.

You can find updated times and dates for testing here.