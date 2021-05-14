Spectacular spring weather heading into the weekend

Lows Friday morning bottomed in the low-to-mid-40s in north Alabama. Fort Payne made it down to 40°! These were about 15 degrees below normal for the middle May. Afternoon highs remain below normal today: mid-70s. Remember it's late spring so 5-10 degrees below normal is still a really nice afternoon. Not only is it sunny with light winds but humidity is very low. The dry air will linger into this weekend making for comfortable conditions.

We're still on track for a spectacular weekend and high temperatures finally climb up into the 80s by Sunday afternoon.

As the ridge of high pressure shifts eastward next week, a more southerly wind will send moisture back up into North Alabama. This will allow for more cloud cover and isolated to scattered thunderstorms each day starting Monday. At least the weather will be much more typical of mid-May in the Tennessee Valley than what we've been dealing with lately!