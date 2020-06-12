Spectacular Saturday weather

Tonight, lows will continue to be unseasonably comfortable and mild and we'll have an afternoon filled with sunshine Saturday. Even with high temperatures reaching seasonable values, a mainly north wind keeps drier air filtering into North Alabama. Drier air means lower humidity, i.e. more comfortable conditions.

By and large, it stays nice Sunday. However, we'll have a few more clouds during the afternoon. With an upper level low diving southward into the Appalachians, an isolated shower or storm is possible over our northeastern counties. Lows still start out in the lower 60s with highs in the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Next week, there aren't any major adjustments to the forecast. That low mentioned earlier lingers over the eastern U.S., keeping a few clouds in play and keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler in our area through the first half of the work week. High pressure starts building in by mid-week and the wind starts to shift to more of a variable/southerly direction. Expect the humidity to start to creep up, along with the temperatures, by the end of the week. Highs on Friday will be near 90 again.