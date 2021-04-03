Spectacular Easter Sunday, warming trend continues into the work week

The weather in North Alabama is about as good as it gets for the first weekend of April! Your holiday weekend has started off with blue skies and sunshine wherever you look. Today was the beginning of a steady warming trend after a chilly last few days. Even so, another cool night is on tap. A Frost Advisory has been posted for areas along and east of I-65 from 1-8 AM Sunday morning. Tonight will not be quite as cold as previous nights, but lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Easter Sunday looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures near 70. The warming trend continues to start the work week, with highs in the mid 70s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday. Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Isolated showers and storms become more widespread Thursday. It is still too early to dive into the specifics beyond that. This next event does not appear to be a major flooding concern, with only around a half inch to one inch of rain expected.